'Star Trek' Actor Slams Prime Minister Sunak's Math Plan

Simon Pegg has lashed out at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who unveiled his new compulsory math study policy earlier this week.

The actor, whose credits include "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and "Shaun of the Dead," took to his Instagram Stories with a heated video in which he called for followers to get "rid" of the Conservative Sunak and the Tory government at the next general election.

"So, Rishi Sunak our unmandated, unelected prime minister twice removed has decided that it should be compulsory for children to learn math up until the age of 18. What a pr***!" Pegg said in the video.

"What about arts and humanities and fostering this country's amazing reputation for creativity and self-expression?" he asked, adding: "What about that? What about the kids that don't want to do math? I hated math. I dropped math as soon as I could, and I've never needed it other than the skillset I acquired at the age of 12."

Pegg signed off his video by stating: "But no. Rishi Sunak wants a f***ing drone army of data-entering robots. F*** the Tories. Get rid of them. Please! F*** you, Rishi Sunak, and f*** the Tories."

Sunak unveiled his plans to make math a compulsory subject for all school children Wednesday, saying that the U.K. must "reimagine our approach to numeracy."

"In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, letting our children out into that world without those skills is letting our children down," he said, according to BBC.

Upon elaborating on his plan. Sunak explained he wanted people to have the skills they needed "to feel confident" with finances and things like mortgage deals.

As the Independent noted, Sunak's plan has been criticized, with education experts and unions calling it unattainable as the chronic shortage of teachers in the subject is "at crisis point."