Sharon Osbourne Claims Co-host Underwood Went to Anger Management

Sharon Osbourne has claimed that her former "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood underwent anger management training after mistreating staff on the show.

The pair were friends for over a decade while working alongside one another as colleagues on "The Talk" but that came to an end after their heated on-air discussion about race that arose after Osbourne defended fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Osbourne was fired from her longstanding position on the CBS daytime talk show and has since spoken out against her former colleagues on several occasions. Her latest revelation about Underwood was made during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"Sheryl had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them," Osbourne said. She recalled being approached by CBS execs who raised issues involving Underwood, but Osbourne said she defended her friend.

"They called me and I said, 'You cannot get rid of Sheryl; there is no way. She can’t take that ... you just can’t do it,'" Osbourne recalled. "So they sent her to anger management."

The tension that ultimately led to their on-air blowout appeared to have been sparked by Underwood's questioning of Osbourne.

As tensions began to mount, Underwood explained that some of Morgan's statements could be seen as racist, to which Osbourne argued that her co-host was suggesting she herself had been racist. Things soon turned emotional, with Osbourne telling Underwood at one point: "Don’t try to cry. If anyone should be crying, it should be me."

Osbourne later apologized for her conduct during the segment but told Kelly that it was not enough for CBS execs.

"So it’s all right to treat producers that way, but I can’t say anything to a co-host," she said, later adding that the ordeal with Underwood and the producers did not make her a "terrible person."

Earlier this year, Osbourne came forth with allegations that her former co-hosts had prepared in advance with pre-determined questions that she was unaware of, which led to her argument with Underwood. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne admitted to being "p---ed off with my friend [Underwood] for not giving me the heads up."

"But in hindsight she was doing her job," she continued. "So, she did what she was asked to do, and I can’t blame her for that. The only thing I don’t understand with Sheryl was in the break, why she wouldn’t talk to me and just say, ‘Aww s---, let’s get out of this or something,' and she didn’t. She wouldn’t talk to me."

