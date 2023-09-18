Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Missing, Mother Found Dead

Former NFL player Sergio Brown is missing and his 73-year-old mother has been found dead near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Myrtle Brown's body was found on Saturday following concerns raised by her relatives, who had been unable to locate or reach her and her son, the Maywood Police Department said, according to WBBM.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded that Myrtle Brown's death resulted from injuries connected to an assault, with the cause of death being classified as a homicide.

Sergio Brown's brother, Nick Brown, took to social media Sunday to ask for assistance in finding him.

"My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home," he wrote.

Carlos Cortez, Myrtle Brown's next-door neighbor said he last saw the mother and son on Thursday, but that police found ring door video footage allegedly showing Sergio Brown "taking out the trash" and having a bonfire "where he burnt all her clothes," according to WBBM. Cortez added that, according to Sergio Brown's family, the former athlete had been acting strangely over the last few weeks,

Sergio Brown, 35, began his football career at Notre Dame and later joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He went on to have a seven-season NFL career, playing for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

"It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together," Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. "Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope."

The investigation is ongoing, added Nick Brown, who requested that individuals refrain from approaching the family's property and instead contact the Maywood police if they possess any information regarding his brother's location.