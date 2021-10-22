Actor Peter Scolari of TV's 'Bosom Buddies' Dead at 66

Peter Scolari, who co-starred with Tom Hanks in TV’s "Bosom Buddies," died Friday. He was 66.

His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, told CNN the actor had been ill for two years with cancer.

Aside from "Bosom Buddies," Scolari appeared in various films and television series including "Newhart," "Murphy Brown," and "The Good Fight."

His portrayal of Hannah's father, Tad Horvath, on "Girls" won him an Emmy in 2016.

CNN noted "Bosom Buddies" lasted just two seasons on ABC, but resulted in a long friendship with Hanks in real life. The show centered on both Scolari and Hanks, whose characters dressed as women in order to live in an affordable women-only residence.

His "Newhart" co-star Julia Duffy paid tribute to him on Friday by tweeting out a photo of the two dancing.

She wrote: "No better partner."

And actor Harvey Fierstein tweeted: "Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter."