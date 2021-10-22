×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | scolari | bosom buddies | obit

Actor Peter Scolari of TV's 'Bosom Buddies' Dead at 66

peter scolari stands on red carpet
Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on Nov. 21, 2016, in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 October 2021 02:51 PM

Peter Scolari, who co-starred with Tom Hanks in TV’s "Bosom Buddies," died Friday. He was 66.

His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, told CNN the actor had been ill for two years with cancer.

Aside from "Bosom Buddies," Scolari appeared in various films and television series including "Newhart," "Murphy Brown," and "The Good Fight."

His portrayal of Hannah's father, Tad Horvath, on "Girls" won him an Emmy in 2016.

CNN noted "Bosom Buddies" lasted just two seasons on ABC, but resulted in a long friendship with Hanks in real life. The show centered on both Scolari and Hanks, whose characters dressed as women in order to live in an affordable women-only residence.

His "Newhart" co-star Julia Duffy paid tribute to him on Friday by tweeting out a photo of the two dancing.

She wrote: "No better partner."

And actor Harvey Fierstein tweeted: "Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Peter Scolari, who co-starred with Tom Hanks in TV's "Bosom Buddies," died Friday. He was 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, told CNN the actor had been ill for two years with cancer...
scolari, bosom buddies, obit
181
2021-51-22
Friday, 22 October 2021 02:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved