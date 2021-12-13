Rep. Boebert Slams SNL Skit Mocking Her, Greene

Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Colorado, slammed Saturday Night Live for its skit over the weekend mocking her and fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, for their pro-gun stance, the Independent reported.

The satirical skit depicted the congresswomen holding semi automatic rifles while they also declared that the coronavirus was a "fake disease."

"The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedoms. Do they think we're dumb?" asked Greene (who was played by actress Cecily Strong), to which Boebert (played by Chloe Fineman) replied, "Please, would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes."

The skit continued with Greene saying, "First, they said the shutdowns were until they found a vaccine. Then they found a vaccine and said it worked. Then they said everyone should get it. Then people got it and it saved their lives. If that’s not communism, then honey, I might not know what communism is."

Boebert responded on Sunday, writing on Twitter that she "just saw the poorly-acted SNL skit from last night. Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there. BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?"

In addition to the congresswomen, the Saturday Night Live episode also made fun of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his brother Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN, according to Newsweek.

Boebert's harsh criticism of the show was similar to comments made by Donald Trump during his presidency, when he railed against Saturday Night Live several times, even calling for "retribution" against the show and requesting that the federal government "look into" its criticism.