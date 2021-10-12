'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Home on Sale for Nearly $2M

The Freehold, New Jersey, house that featured in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" is selling for $1.95 million.

The building has a unique history to it, which has come to the forefront after news of the sale emerged recently. Before it became the fictional home for the late '90s sitcom, the house belonged to Lillian Anderson, who is said to be the borough's first female attorney, according to APP. Anderson lived there in the early 1900s and after her death in 1954, the house became a landmark in town. It was purchased by two hairstylists, Rodney and Robert Leidner, who turned it into a showpiece that became a must-see stop on a Christmas lights tour.

Attorney Scott Beskin, who would often stop to admire the lights during the Christmas season, later acquired the house, which was converted into a law office, for $400,000. Then, in the mid-'90s, location scouts for "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" approached him, asking if the building's facade could be used in the sitcom.

Beskin said the scouts offered him between $100 and $200 to take a photo of the front of the building to be used on the show. He agreed and signed a release giving them permission. Beskin then went back to practicing law in the building and remained there until retiring at age 56.

The property was sold in 2001 for $460,000. In the years that followed, the building landed in foreclosure. It was then sold three years later to current owners Three Buddies LLC, for $335,000 in 2014. The family-owned business renovated it and put it on the market in hopes of attracting a buyer who will use it as an office. Their timing was off though as the pandemic upended the office real estate market. The property's listing agents however believe that the building's history is a strong selling point and do not doubt it will soon find a new owner.