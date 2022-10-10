'Deadpool' Actor TJ Miller Done Working With Ryan Reynolds

"Deadpool" actor T.J. Miller says he has no interest in working with former co-star Ryan Reynolds because he believes Reynolds "hates" him.

Miller, who played bartender Weasel in the franchise's first two films, made the remarks during an appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show" while discussing a "weird moment" together on set when Reynolds reportedly requested another take to belittle Miller in front of the cast and crew.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," Miller said. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller said the comments took him by surprise and seemed to make the crew uncomfortable.

"I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut…?'" he said.

The interaction, Miller suggested, was more than just an onscreen dynamic.

"That's exactly why he said that," he said. "Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

The experience made Miller realize he did not want to work with Reynolds again and although he "sort of" wished him well "because he's so good at 'Deadpool,'" he added that it was "weird that he hates me."

That's not to say he does not appreciate Reynolds as an actor, even if he is "an insecure dude" in real life.

"He's such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he's so quick, he's so funny," Miller said. "I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kind of changed. I think he was like, See? You guys see?"

Miller added that he did not wish Reynolds any ill will.

"I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that," he said.