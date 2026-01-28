Ryan Reynolds' Rep Defends Actor's Unsealed Fiery Texts About Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds' representative is pushing back after private, heated text messages in which the actor ripped "It Ends With Us" director and costar Justin Baldoni were unsealed in court.

The texts, which surfaced in court filings, show Reynolds forcefully backing his wife, Blake Lively, during the film's release amid allegations of misconduct against Baldoni.

A spokesperson for Reynolds told Puck News that the actor's involvement was about supporting his wife.

"Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?" the rep said.

According to the spokesperson, Reynolds believed Lively was attempting to address concerns about her workplace privately and faced backlash for doing so.

"He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so," the statement said.

"If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."

Among the newly unsealed messages is a text Reynolds allegedly sent to his WME agent, Warren Zavala, in August 2024 during the film's opening weekend.

At the time, "It Ends With Us" was posting strong box office numbers as online speculation spread about behind-the-scenes conflict.

"I'm super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating. She made this unbelievable win happen," Reynolds wrote, according to People, adding, "She WILLED this weekend into reality.

"Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves. They should be jumping in front of it in the most full throated, unqualified way. Now."

In the same message cited by People, Reynolds accused Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of mishandling the situation, writing that they had "made a big f*cking mess" and that Lively "should not be subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the 'controlling bitch.'"

Another unsealed exchange from July 2024 shows Reynolds using even harsher language, referring to Baldoni as a "thoroughbred, predatory fraudster" and an "inexplicably toxic mess," according to People.

"I'd put Blake's reputation on trial any day of the week," he wrote, according to the outlet. "She's worked with ... dozens of other mercurial, and abusive people.

"In her experience (and mine) nobody has ever reached the empyrean heights of vile the way Justin Baldoni has. His complete lack of not only remorse but self-preservation is a character study in malignant, lazy-lidded stupidity and darkness."

Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni has denied the allegations.

Her lawsuit seeks more than $160 million in damages, with a trial scheduled for May in New York.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, argued the messages weaken Lively's claims.

"As stated all along, and reflected in our clients' motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively's behaviors, the evidence does not support [Lively's] claims as a matter of law," Freedman said. "A simple read of the newly released message exchanges make the truth abundantly clear."

A judge dismissed Baldoni's countersuit, though his lawyers continue to argue that Lively and Reynolds used their Hollywood influence against him.