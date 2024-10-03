WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rust | alec baldwin | halyna hutchins | shooting

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Premiere 3 Years After Fatal Shooting

By    |   Thursday, 03 October 2024 05:54 PM EDT

The movie "Rust," starring Alec Baldwin, is set to make its world premiere at a Polish film festival next month, more than three years after Baldwin fired a prop gun on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Court documents showed an assistant director handed Baldwin the loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use, CNBC reported.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter twice for the October 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors dropped the original charges in April 2023 after receiving new information. In July, the judge dismissed the second set of charges after finding prosecutors improperly kept evidence from the defense.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the set's armorer, responsible for firearms and blank ammunition used for filming, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Her attorney sought to have her charges dropped after Baldwin's case was dismissed, but the judge on Monday denied the request.

The film will debut at the Camerimage festival in Toruń, Poland, which takes place Nov. 16-23. Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, will take part in a panel during the festival.

Festival organizers said: "During the [2021 ENERGAcamerimage] festival, we honored Halyna's memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set. Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her."

