Runaway Bull Captured Two Months After Escaping Slaughter

A runaway bull that escaped slaughter in Long Island two months ago has been captured.

The animal made headlines in July when it forced part of the Sunrise Highway to be shut down after wandering onto the roadway, according to WABC.

The bull was supposed to be sacrificed during celebrations for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha but managed to get loose. Tasbir Ahammed, who was at the event, said several people were injured during the incident.

"It just started chasing everybody," Ahammed said.

It took several weeks of tireless work from rescue groups and Suffolk County Police to finally catch the bull. He will now be sent to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey, which was also involved in the efforts to locate the bull.

"I think it was about 40 days of me sitting there basically all day long and all night," Mike Stura of Skylands told WCBS. "It really became a part of my life."

Those involved in the capture had several concerns, most notably that deer hunting season was approaching, explained SPCA Chief Roy Gross. In the end though, everything worked out well.

"What a great feeling; we are all so happy this worked out before hunting season," said Gross, who helped coordinate the rescuers, according to Newsday. "What a great feeling; we are all so happy this worked out before hunting season."

The bull was caught when he went to eat at a special feeding contraption which trapped him and allowed for his humane capture. Despite being on the run for two months, the bull is "healthy" Gross said.

"I can't wait until he's able to go in with others of his kind," added Stura. "Some of the pictures that I have of him he just looks so lonely. It's heartbreaking. Now, he'll never have to be lonely again, I love it."

