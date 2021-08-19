25-Foot-Tall Rubber Duck Mysteriously Appears in Maine Harbor

A 25-foot tall yellow rubber duck has been floating in the waters of a harbor in Maine and residents have "no idea" how it got there or who it belongs to.

The giant inflatable waterbird with the word "joy" emblazoned on its chest was first spotted on Saturday morning anchored among rowboats and yachts in the shallow waters of Belfast Harbor in Maine, much to the delight of the community.

"Everybody loves it," the harbor master Katherine Given told Bangor Daily News. "I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here."

Boat owners said they had spotted the duck, or a similar-looking one, in the neighboring island town of Isleboro. Many believe it had drifted from there into Belfast harbor. Nobody has taken issue with its sudden appearance. In fact, it has indeed brought "joy" to nearby residents.

"It certainly is cheery," said Susie Dickerson of Portland, who had made her way to the docks to witness the spectacle. "It’s definitely eye-catching."

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, also visited the harbor to take snaps of the duck on Tuesday.

"It’s wonderful," she told NECN. "Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here? Yet, it really works."

Elizabeth Dircks, a summer resident of Camden, Maine, added that the duck was "something to do, something to see."

"I don’t live far from here and I’m on my way up to Bar Harbor. I thought I’d make a detour and see if I could find it."

Unless someone claims the duck, it will likely stay where it is for the time being. As Given explained, it was not causing any harm where it was.

"If it was in the middle of the mooring field, it could be kind of a navigational hazard," Given told Bango Daily News. "Where it's in the shallow water, it's not bothering anybody."

However, if the duck is claimed, moving it could prove to be a massive effort.

"It’ll be interesting to see if somebody tries to take it out of here how far they’ll get," Given said. "Even one of the shorefront property owners came by and said, ‘Oh, we love that.’ It’s good fun."

