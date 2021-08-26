Rolling Stones Will Tour Next Month Following Charlie Watts' Death

The show must go on.

The Rolling Stones has just lost its drummer, Charlie Watts, and although remaining members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are still in mourning, they will continue with their September tour, The Sun has reported. A source speaking with the outlet explained that the band wants to make their 13-date "No Filter" tour, which kicks off in St. Louis on Sept. 26, a "celebration" of Watts' life.

"He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honor his wishes," the insider explained.

Watts, who died at the age of 80 on Aug. 24., previously left the tour due to an unspecified medical procedure earlier this month. Reports emerged that he had undergone heart surgery but this was not confirmed by the band or representatives. A spokesperson did however reveal that Watts' procedure "was completely successful," according to Variety.

"But I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," the spokesperson added. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming."

Drummer Steve Jordan, a longtime associate of Richards, is filling in for the tour.

"For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted the advice of the experts that this will take a while," Watts said after revealing he will be sitting out of the tour. "After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID, I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

Shortly after Watts' death, his spokesperson released a statement via the Stones' Twitter account explaining that the drummer had "passed away peacefully in a London hospital" while surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the statement added. "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

