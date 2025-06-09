Rod Stewart Cancels String of Concerts Due to Illness: I'm Devastated

Rod Stewart has canceled several more concerts due to health concerns.

The rock icon, 80, announced on Saturday that he would be canceling four upcoming concerts and postponing two others in Nevada and California as he battles the flu.

"I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu," Stewart wrote on Instagram.

"So sorry, my friends," he continued. "I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."

Stewart called off his scheduled performances on June 7, 8, and 10 at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace, as well as his June 14 show at the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic in Stateline, Nevada. He rescheduled his June 12 concert in Rancho Mirage, California, to Sept. 20, and his June 15 show in Paso Robles, California, to Sept. 21.

Stewart had already scrapped his June 5 performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace because of health issues.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," he wrote in a statement shared to social media, according to the New York Post. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Stewart also canceled his June 1 Las Vegas show hours before he was set to take to the stage.

"I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10," he said at the time. "Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

Stewart is slated to return to the stage on June 29 at England's Glastonbury Festival, where he'll perform in the coveted Teatime Legend slot, marking him as one of the festival's oldest-ever performers. However, as the Post noted, there have been concerns regarding his involvement due to his health issues.