Robin Williams' Daughter Wants People to Stop Sending Viral Impersonation of Father

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda, is pleading with people to stop sending her video of an actor who has taken the internet by storm for impersonating her late father.

The viral video features Jamie Costa, who delivers a spot-on impression of Williams at the moment he learned that John Belushi had died. Since then, fans have apparently not stopped sending the clip to Zelda, who eventually took to Twitter in hopes that she could put an end to the "spamming."

"Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the 'test footage'," she wrote. "I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."

Williams died by suicide in 2014 at age 63. The Oscar winner was battling Lewy body dementia at the time. On the seven-year anniversary of his death, Zelda posted a tweet reaching out to those who had experienced a similar loss.

"Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss," she wrote. "New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone. X."

Williams' son, Zak, also honored his late father with a touching tweet.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," he wrote. "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."

Zak has been open about Williams' mental health, previously admitting he knew his father was in a dark place before his suicide.

"I was acutely aware of my dad's struggles with depression, it manifested in addiction at times, and he took great lengths to support his well-being and mental health, especially when he was challenged. It was something that was a daily consideration for him," he said during a 2020 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," according to People.

"The main thing for me was noticing how he went through great lengths to support himself while he could show up for others," Zak continued. "It was clear that he prioritized his mental health throughout most of his life, at least that I experienced with him."

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.