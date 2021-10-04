Robin Thicke Accused of Groping Emily Ratajkowski While Filming Music Video

Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of groping her bare breast several years ago.

The incident took place while filming the 2013 "Blurred Lines" music video, which was directed by Diane Martel.

In an upcoming book, Ratajkowski recalled how at first there was a pleasant atmosphere as she worked alongside an all-female crew, but things turned sinister when she found herself alone with Thicke, who she said was "a little drunk" and "didn’t seem to be enjoying himself in the same way," according to the New York Daily News. Then he groped her.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski wrote. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. The director, Diane Martel’s voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

The music video features Ratajkowski and two other models in skimpy outfits dancing around Thicke and collaborator Pharrell Williams. Thicke is seen seductively singing to the three models and although the sexual nature of the video is evident, Ratajkowski said she had not felt truly "naked" until Thicke touched her. She also felt "desperate to minimize" what had happened.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she said of her reaction to Martel's concerns. "I didn’t react — not really, not like I should have."

The song and the video went on to receive widespread criticism with many stating it was promoting a sexist and misogynistic message as well as rape culture. Martel's intentions were reportedly to counteract the song's message by having the women mock the men but all intentions were undermined by Thicke, said Ratajkowski.

"With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren’t actually in charge. I didn’t have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin," she wrote.

Martel said she clearly remembered the moment Thicke allegedly grabbed Ratajkowski's breasts.

"One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile," Martel said. "I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f--k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!'

Martel said Thicke later "sheepishly apologized" "as if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily."

