Thief Caught Inside Robert De Niro's Townhouse

Police have apprehended a recidivist burglar who was caught red-handed breaking into and entering Robert De Niro's Manhattan townhouse, the New York Post is reporting, citing police sources.

The 30-year-old suspect, identified as Shanice Aviles, gained access to De Niro's townhouse on the Upper East Side around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the report.

Officers with the NYPD's 19th Precinct Public Safety team spotted Aviles attempting to open doors to commercial buildings before successfully entering the townhouse, sources told the Post. Police entered the property to discover Aviles on the second floor with De Niro's iPad in her hands.

"She was stealing Christmas presents," a police official added.

According to the Post, De Niro was upstairs and his daughter was in a bedroom at the time of the burglary, but neither was aware of the intruder in their home. Aviles was apprehended by police and charges are pending, the outlet noted.

Aviles is a known offender with at least 26 prior arrests, mostly for burglaries, sources said. In 2020 alone, she was arrested on 16 occasions for burglary and petty larceny, the Post reported.

"Back in the saddle with this perp," said a police source.

In October, Aviles broke into an upmarket 70th street apartment while the owner was asleep, according to a report. Her presence woke the 68-year-old owner who allegedly stabbed Aviles, who then fled the scene. She was arrested in the lobby, sources allege.

Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, Aviles was picked up for seven burglaries in the 19th Precinct — which covers the Upper East Side. On Dec. 8, she was arrested for six burglaries, police told the Post.

"This is just another example of the catch and release justice system we're dealing with," the police official said.

Another source described Aviles as "one of the [19th Precinct's] top five burglars."