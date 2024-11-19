DeVito Called 'American Treasure' as He Turns 80

Rob McElhenney and the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" honored Danny DeVito, who turned 80 on Sunday.

DeVito famously portrayed Frank Reynolds on the show since 2006, and with a late-career resurgence, his status has been solidified as a cultural icon.

"This man was born 80 years ago today. He could still drink you under the table," wrote McElhenney on X

“He could still make you laugh harder than anyone you've ever met. He could still make you feel like you're the only person in the room. He could still give you the best advice you've ever gotten and make you feel loved no matter what. He's an American treasure. There is only one @Danny DeVito.”

Kaitlin Olson on Instagram also honored De Vito.

"Happy birthday to my favourite (rum) ham. Danny DeVito is everything you want him to be. Lights up every room, makes sure everyone is taken care of, gives his whole heart to everything and everyone he loves. Here's to 80 more. I wouldn't put it past him," she wrote.

The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," including Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, will appear in a special two-episode crossover event with the popular ABC series "Abbott Elementary." The collaboration has already been shot, according to Variety.

"They'll [Abbott Elementary cast] be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting," Olson said. "So it's been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do – them a cable show and us a network show."

Writing for Season 17 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" took place this fall, and production on the eight episodes has begun, aiming for a 2025 release.