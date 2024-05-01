ABC News Weatherman Rob Marciano Fired for 'Anger' Issues

ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano has reportedly been fired due to inappropriate behaviors.

The meteorologist, who has been covering weather for the outlet for 10 years, allegedly received warnings in the past regarding his behavior and was temporarily yanked from the air a year ago due to "anger management issues."

Marciano, 55, was released by the network Tuesday, according to New York Post sources.

It is unclear what led to his dismissal but in March 2023, a report by Page Six revealed he had been banned from the "Good Morning America" studio in New York City after making people feel "uncomfortable."

"He was found to have done something," an insider said, "that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return."

"He made people feel uncomfortable," another source added. "There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events."

As of Tuesday morning, Marciano, who was hired as a senior meteorologist by ABC in 2014, was still sharing the platform's weather content on his personal Instagram. He has not addressed the reports publicly or online.

The news of his firing comes two years after his ex-wife Eryn Marciano filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage — something which a source said may have contributed toward his "anger management issues," according to the Post.

At the time of their split, Marciano admitted to People they had been going through rough times.

"The last couple of years have been very difficult," he wrote at the time. "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

The pair exchanged wedding vows in November 2010. They share daughter Madelynn and son Mason.