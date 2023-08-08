Riley Keough Says Feud With Priscilla Presley Easing

Riley Keough spoke out about her family feud after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

Keough, 34, on Friday was named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's estate and the new owner of Graceland. This comes after Keough's contentious battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 78.

Their relationship has been strained for nearly seven months since Lisa Marie Presley's death at age 54, but it appears the tension is easing, Keough said during an interview with Vanity Fair for its September issue.

"Things with Grandma will be happy," Keough said when asked if things between her and Priscilla Presley are "happy."

"I'm trying to think of a way to answer it that's not a 20-minute conversation," Keough said. "There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was."

Keough described Priscilla Presley, former wife of Elvis Presley, as a "beautiful woman" who played "a huge part" in creating Elvis Presley's legacy and Graceland.

"It's very important to her," Keough said. "He [Elvis Presley] was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.

"That's her whole life. So it's a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She's just been my grandma."

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12. Soon after, Priscilla Presley submitted a petition challenging a 2016 alteration to Lisa Marie Presley's will, the New York Post reported. The amendment had removed Priscilla Presley as co-trustee and appointed Riley Keough and her brother, Benjamin Keough, to take over the role. Benjamin Keough died in 2020 from suicide.

Friday's court decision grants Priscilla Presley the role of a paid special adviser to the trust and permits her burial at Graceland, the former residence of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee.