Ridley Scott: AI Is a 'Technical Hydrogen Bomb'

Ridley Scott has admitted he is concerned about AI technology, and the threats it could pose.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the director likened artificial intelligence to a "technical hydrogen bomb," saying that it would be impossible to "lockdown" once it is "out."

"We have to lock down AI. And I don't know how you're gonna lock it down," he told the outlet. "They have these discussions in the government, 'How are we gonna lock down AI?' Are you f***ing kidding? You're never gonna lock it down. Once it's out, it's out."

Scott continued: "If I'm designing AI, I'm going to design a computer whose first job is to design another computer that's cleverer than the first one. And when they get together, then you're in trouble, because then it can take over the whole electrical-monetary system in the world and switch it off. That's your first disaster. It's a technical hydrogen bomb. Think about what that would mean."

The "Blade Runner" director was also questioned about AI in relation to the recent Hollywood strikes, where the technology's usage became a crucial issue in the negotiations.

"They really have to not allow this, and I don't know how you can control it," he said.

"There's something non-creative about data. You're gonna get a painting created by a computer, but I like to believe — and I'm saying this without confidence — it won't work with anything particularly special that requires emotion or soul. With that said, I'm still worried about it."

Last month, Julia Louis-Dreyfus showed AI's creative limits by presenting a speech she said she penned with ChatGPT, resulting in confusion as she was mistaken for Julia Roberts.

"Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests, and fellow investors, today is a moment of profound gratitude and reflection for me as I accept the great honor of being recognized as the investor of the year by Wall Street Journal," she said at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, according to the New York Post.

"Reflecting on this milestone, I am reminded of the unwavering support of my family and the unyielding dedication of my team that has been the driving force behind my investment strategies and my performances in 'Erin Brokovich,' 'Pretty Women' and 'Mystic Pizza,' " she continued.

Concluding her speech, the former "Seinfeld" star said, "In the end, folks, it's the humans who do the innovating and the entertaining."