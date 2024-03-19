Richard Simmons Apologizes for 'Confusion' Over Message About Dying

Richard Simmons has clarified cryptic comments he made about dying.

The 75-year-old fitness icon alarmed fans when he posted a lengthy Facebook post about death and living life to the fullest Monday. Hours later, he apologized on X for sparking "confusion."

"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today," he wrote. "Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying."

"It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion," he added before signing off the post with, "Love, Richard."

A longtime friend of Simmons also confirmed to People on Monday the star is "healthy and happy." His post, the friend said, was "purely an inspirational message."

In his earlier post on Facebook, Simmons shocked fans by announcing he was "dying."

"I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying," he wrote. "Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day.

"Get up in the morning and look at the sky … count your blessings and enjoy."

He went on to write about the importance of eating healthily and staying active before suggesting trying his workout videos on his YouTube channel.

"There is something else very important that you must do," he continued. "Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for.

"A big hug really goes a long way. If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called 'Live Like You Were Dying.'

"Live today and don't forget to pray."