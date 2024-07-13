WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: richard simmons | dead | 76 | fitness

Richard Simmons Dead at 76

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 05:05 PM EDT

Iconic fitness guru Richard Simmons has died at the age of 76, TMZ reports.

According to law enforcement sources, authorities responded to a call from his housekeeper earlier Saturday morning and Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ reports there is no foul play suspected at this time. He appears to have died from natural causes.

The New Orleans native attended Florida State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in art before moving to Los Angeles and launching his legendary fitness empire in the '70s.

Throughout the 1970s and '80s he opened a series of gyms and released dozens of fitness tapes and DVDs.

Story Developing

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
