'Jaws' Star Dreyfuss Hospitalized With Viral Bronchitis

"Jaws" star Richard Dreyfuss canceled an appearance at a fan event after he was hospitalized with viral bronchitis.

The Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor was set to appear at SharkCon over the weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, according to Deadline.

Dreyfuss explained the cancellation in a video recorded from his hospital bed.

"Hello, fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with viral … viral … what is it?" he began, prompting his wife, Svetlana Erokhin, to share the official diagnosis of viral bronchitis.

"I've been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get [to SharkCon]. I'm terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it. But I'm unable to do so," he said. "I don't want to get anyone else sick, and I don't want to get sicker myself. I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this, apparently, very viral illness."

Bronchitis is airway inflammation usually caused by viruses like the flu or COVID-19. It mainly causes a persistent cough, plus fever, fatigue, or shortness of breath. The condition isn't contagious but the viruses are. It often resolves on its own, but treatment may include antivirals or cough medicine. Older adults face higher risks of complications like pneumonia.

"There will be other time,s and I will make it my business to show up," Dreyfuss said in his video. "And I want to wish you all good luck and happiness and I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves. I'm in a lot of pain and that has to come first, my health. I feel very good about having the time and enough health."

SharkCon announced in its post that anyone who bought prepaid autographs or photo opportunities will receive a refund.