Comedian Reginald Carroll Dies After Miss. Shooting

Baltimore comedian Reginald "Reggie" Carroll died last week after a shooting in Southaven, Mississippi, authorities confirmed. He was 52.

Southaven Police said officers responded Wednesday to reports of gunfire in the Burton Lane area, where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, CBS reported.

Carroll was transported to Regional One Health in nearby Memphis, Tennessee, and later died from his injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody and charged with murder, police said in a statement. Investigators described the incident as isolated but noted the case remains under investigation.

Carroll, a veteran of the stand-up circuit, was known across comedy clubs nationwide and performed alongside stars such as Academy Award winner Mo'Nique, who referred to him as her "brother in comedy." In an Instagram tribute, she reflected on their years of touring together.

"This is why I say treat people the best you can, because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again," she said. "The last time me and my brother Reggie was together, girl, it was an amazing time, being on tour, being on that road. I have no sad tears because all of our times together were amazing."

Tributes poured in from Baltimore's comedy community as well. Mobtown Comedy Club called Carroll one of the "OGs who supported us early on," adding in a social media post: "The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city's great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie's family."

Carroll's career included TV appearances and production credits. According to IMDb, he appeared on "Showtime at the Apollo" in 2000 and had a guest role on UPN's sitcom "The Parkers." More recently, he produced and starred in the 2023 stand-up special "Knockout Kings of Comedy" and was featured in the 2022 TV movie "Rent & Go."