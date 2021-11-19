Police Release Photos of Suspects Involved in Young Dolph's Fatal Shooting

Police are on the hunt for the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph and are appealing to the public for help.

The Memphis Police Department released photos late Thursday of two men believed to be behind the killing, as well as the car they were driving. One image shows a white, two-door Mercedes parked behind Dolph's vehicle. A second image shows two men, both armed and wearing masks. One man appears to be aiming his gun at a target. A third image shows the same two men running towards their car.

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was gunned down while visiting a bakery in his hometown in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the two suspects approached the 36-year-old musician while he was inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a local business that he frequented in South Memphis, and shot him several times. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

A man who was at the crime scene told Fox News he heard about 25 shots fired in rapid succession ring at the strip mall where the bakery is located. There was then a pause, then he said he heard about five or 10 more shots.

"He pulled his Lamborghini up to the shop and they got him, man. They got him," the local man said.

In a statement on Twitter, the Memphis Police Department called the incident "another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide."

"Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence," the statement read.

Dolph was known for his charitable work within the community. According to Fox News 13, he had previously donated money to his former school Hamilton High School, and would regularly speak to school children.

He often handed out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity as well. Dolph was reportedly on his way to pass out turkeys immediately after stopping at the bakery.