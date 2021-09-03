×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rapper | dizzee rascal | assault

British Rapper Dizzee Rascal Denies Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Dizzie Rascal performs on stage.
Dizzie Rascal performs during the KISS Haunted House Party 2020 at The Bedford in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Friday, 03 September 2021 10:00 AM

British rapper Dizzee Rascal pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend.

The musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. The Metropolitan Police force has previously reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.

Defense lawyer Iskander Fernandez said the 36-year-old Mills “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor.” Mills was released on bail and is due to stand trial in February.

Dizzee Rascal released his debut album, “Boy in Da Corner,” in 2003 and was among the first breakout stars from the distinctly British genre of hip-hop known as grime. His hits include “Bonkers” and “Dance Wiv Me.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
British rapper Dizzee Rascal pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. The musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June....
rapper, dizzee rascal, assault
130
2021-00-03
Friday, 03 September 2021 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved