Rainn Wilson Calls Out Anti-Christian Bias in Hollywood

Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in "The Office," spoke out about anti-Christian bias in Hollywood after episode 8 of "The Last Of Us," which features scenes of a Bible-reading character transforming into a "horrific villain."

In the episode, the show's main character, Ellie, comes across a group of survivors led by David, a cannibal cult leader who keeps quoting the Bible, according to the Daily Wire. The character prompted Wilson to take to Twitter to air his views.

"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in 'The Last of Us' started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain," Wilson tweeted. "Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?"

Many of Wilson's Twitter followers shared his assessment.

"Defamation of Christianity has become the most unoriginal and tired clichés in movie/TV series storylines. Its prevalence is much more than a bias against an entire people, it is meant to undermine faith and position the secular-minded as only ones with altruistic intentions," LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza stated.

"I agree it would be edifying for people, including non-believers, to see true followers of Christ for a change, though. Almost every portrayal is antichrist and not how most followers of Christ truly live," another Twitter user wrote.

"Thank you for acknowledging this. As a Christian there's not much content that I can't dive into and get excited about and the last episode of TLOU was just a slap in the face. We won't be watching it anymore but thank you for tweeting this," added another Twitter user.

In 2020, Wilson revealed during an interview with Religion Unplugged that he followed the teachings of the Baha'i faith, which was started in 1844 in Persia and acknowledges all world religions and their messengers or prophets. According to Religion Unplugged, "Baha'is believe that these figures are 'manifestations of God,' messengers of the one divine God."

Said Wilson: "Basically, if I know my meaning of life and my purpose, to know and worship God, and if to know and worship God is that very multi-colored, multi-faceted and multi-variegated kind of exploration of what it is to be a human being—to be kind, to serve, to create beauty, to bring together, to love and appreciate nature—that's all part of it."