Radiohead Condemns ICE for Using Its Music

Radiohead, a British alternative rock band, issued a statement condemning the Trump administration for using its music in a video on social media.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement used the song "Let Down" from the group's seminal 1997 album "OK Computer" in a Feb. 18 post on X.

"Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence," the ICE post reads.

"American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country," ICE continued.

"This is who we fight for. This is our why."

Radiohead rebuked ICE in a blistering statement.

"We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down," Radiohead said.

"It ain't funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don't get to appropriate it without a fight. Go [expletive] yourself."

The Department of Homeland Security responded, calling for compassion for the people violently victimized by illegal immigrants.

"We fight for the Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Katie Abraham, and countless other American victims of illegal alien crime," Lauren Bis, a deputy assistant secretary, said in a statement.

"Where is the compassion for the mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters of Americans who have been brutally raped and murdered by criminal illegal aliens?"

Other musicians have spoken out against ICE's use of their music.

In November, ICE posted a video set to an Olivia Rodrigo song, prompting a rebuke from the singer.

"Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," Rodrigo wrote in a comment.

In response, DHS said, "America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice."

The song was eventually removed.