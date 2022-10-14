Queen Releases Rediscovered Song Featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, marking the first track with the late frontman's vocals to be dropped by the band in over eight years.

"Face It Alone" was originally recorded for the iconic rock band's chart-topping album "The Miracle" in the late 1980s but didn't make the final cut, according to a statement by the band. It was a prolific period for Queen, which laid down around 30 songs, many of which were never released.

"Face It Alone" was forgotten until the band’s production and archive team returned to those recording sessions to work on an upcoming box set reissue of the album, due to be released in November.

"We'd kind of forgotten about this track," drummer Roger Taylor said. "But there it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

"The Miracle" was Queen's 13th studio album and came out two years before Mercury died in 1991 at age 45 from AIDS-related pneumonia.

The upcoming reissue of the album will be as an eight-disc collector's edition box set featuring previously unreleased recordings, including six unpublished songs, as well as dialogue between band members Mercury, Taylor, guitarist Brian May, and bassist John Deacon while they were in a studio.

Queen released three previously unheard tracks with Mercury, including "Let Me in Your Heart Again," "Love Kills" and "There Must Be More to Life Than This," on the 2014 "Queen Forever" album.

May said he was excited they managed to dig up the latest single.

"I’m happy that our team were able to find this track," he said. "After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us — yes, Deacy is there too — working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed ... until now."