'Prison Break' Star Wentworth Miller Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Wentworth Miller is opening up about the "shock" he felt after being diagnosed with autism.

The "Prison Break" star revealed in an Instagram post that he first self-diagnosed himself, and after a "long, flawed process," which he said was "in need of updating." Miller finally received a formal diagnosis a year ago.

"Let's just say it was a shock. But not a surprise," he said, before admitting that he did not know enough about autism.

"Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens," he continued. "That will take time."

Miller explained that he did not want want to "run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room," adding that "the #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it).'"

As to whether it was something he would change, Miller stated that the autism was "central to who I am," which included "everything I've achieved/articulated," and if given the choice, he would not change things.

"Oh - I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you. And to those who made a different choice... well. People will reveal themselves," he concluded.

Miller, who came out as gay in 2013, announced last year that he was leaving "Prison Break" because he did not want to play straight characters anymore.

"I'm out. Of PB. Officially," he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post cited by USA Today. "Not (because) of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry."

Miller first took on the role of Michael Scofield in the show in 2005. He remained in "Prison Break" until 2009, then reprised the role in 2017, after Fox revived it.

Related Stories: