Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Marries for Fifth Time

Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters has tied the knot for the fifth time.

The iconic musician, 78, revealed on Thursday that he exchanged vows with Kamilah Chavis, 43, at his Bridgehampton estate in New York. Taking to social media, he posted a series of photos from the wedding with a caption that read, "I'm so happy, finally a keeper."

The pair was officially linked in 2019, after they were pictured together at the Venice Film Festival, but according to a resurfaced interview from the previous year, they met long before that — when Chavis worked temporarily as Waters' chauffeur.

"We have been together for a couple of years. I met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago," Waters told Argentinian outlet Infobae. "She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me."

Waters explained that there were "many transfers" from where he was staying to the stadium and for those two weeks Chavis drove him back and forth.

"My custodian sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. Something about her attracted me," he recalled.

"One day I said 'excuse me, did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?'" he added when asked how he tried to "seduce" her. "I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning."

Waters was first married in 1969 to Judy Trim. They divorced several years later and shortly after, Waters wed Lady Carolyn Christie, with whom he shares a son and daughter.

Christie and Waters separated in 1992, and the following year Waters began dating Priscilla Phillips. They share a son together. The pair divorced in 2001 and three years later Waters met actress and director Laurie Durning, whom he married on Jan. 14, 2012, in Southampton, New York. They split three years later.