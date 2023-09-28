Pink Kicks Man Condemning Circumcision Out of Her Concert

Singer Pink kicked a man protesting circumcision out of her San Antonio concert on Monday night.

The moment was captured by a fan, who posted the video footage on TikTok. Pink was performing the acoustic part of her show when she spotted a man in the audience who had a message reading "Circumcision is cruel and harmful" on his phone, which he held up in the air.

"Oh wow, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you? Do you feel good about yourself?" she asked.

Upon receiving Pink's attention, the man began to chant the word, "Yes" repeatedly, while appearing to condemn her.

"Are you gonna be all right?" she asked. "You spent all this money to come here and do that?"

The crowd cheered and applauded her response.

"I’m gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money," Pink continued. "Get that s*** out of here."

Refusing to go quietly, the man then faced others in the crowd and waved his phone at them before being escorted out by security.

"He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision," Pink said as the crowd booed the man.

"I feel bad that he wasted his time tonight," she added.

Pink has not shied away from speaking out about circumcision in the past.

Back in 2019, the singer shared a photo on social media of her 2-year-old son, who had taken off his swim diaper by the pool, but later deleted it.

"There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there," she wrote in a follow-up post. "Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper."

She added: "I deleted it because you’re all f****** disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there."