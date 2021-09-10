Phil Collins No Longer Able to Play Drums Due to Declining Health

Phil Collins is no longer able to play the drums due to his declining health.

The singer is preparing to hit the road with his band Genesis but revealed during an appearance on "BBC Breakfast" that he will not be drumming, just singing, with the band as he can "barely hold a stick." Instead, his son Nic Collins will be seen behind the drumkit going forward.

Phil's health problems came after suffering a series of fractures then undergoing back surgery in 2015, which left him with nerve damage, according to CNN. In 2017, he fell, leading him to use a cane while walking. When asked about his health, and whether he had been playing the drums, during his appearance on "BBC Breakfast," Phil revealed the sad reality of the situation.

"No. I’d love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand," he said, according to CNN.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son," he continued.

Phil has previously spoken about the injury sustained to his spine and how it has affected his drumming. In 2009, he revealed that, after playing for several decades, he had to stop because "my vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in."

"It comes from years of playing," he added, according to the Daily Mail. "I can't even hold the sticks properly without it being painful, I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through."

Speaking with "BBC Breakfast," Phil admitted he was not sure if he would be hitting the road again once the band’s upcoming tour ends.

"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed," he said. "I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore."

