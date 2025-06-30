Sound of Silence: Paul Simon Cancels Shows Due to Back Pain

Paul Simon canceled two shows set to take place in Philadelphia over the weekend due to "chronic and intense back pain."

The 83-year-old singer-songwriter's news came in a statement hours before a scheduled performance Saturday at the Academy of Music via Instagram.

"Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain," the statement read. "Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention. Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them."

Simon will undergo surgery to treat the issue, the statement further revealed.

"We are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates," it read. "In the meantime, please go to your point of purchase or local ticket provider for a full refund."

The Ensemble Arts website now shows both Saturday and Sunday performances as canceled, with patrons advised to expect a refund to their original payment method within seven days.

Just two days earlier, on June 26, Simon had performed at the venue for what was planned to be the first of three Philadelphia dates on "A Quiet Celebration Tour." The tour is now scheduled to continue at Long Beach's Terrace Theater on July 7.

In February, the Simon & Garfunkel icon surprised fans by announcing a new tour, despite having stepped away from live performances in 2018 due to hearing loss.

Simon opened up about his bad hearing in an interview with CBS News last year, saying it was "upsetting."

"I can still hear well enough to play guitar and write," he said. "But I can't hear well enough to play with five or six musicians. Maybe that's fine. Maybe there's something to be learned from that?"