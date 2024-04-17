Paul McCartney's, John Lennon's Sons Release Song Together

Paying homage to their iconic fathers, James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon have collaborated on a new single.

The track, titled "Primrose," revives the renowned Lennon-McCartney songwriting credit through a new partnership between the Beatles' sons.

"I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day," James McCartney explained of the song in an Instagram post. "Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye. Primrose Hill is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person."

His father, Paul McCartney, promoted it on social media while also sending "lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon."

Born in 1977 to Paul and Linda McCartney, James McCartney has an established solo career with albums released in 2013 and 2016, the Guardian reported. "Primrose Hill" follows the release of his earlier solo single this year titled "Beautiful." He has also collaborated with his father on various projects, including playing on the celebrated 1997 album "Flaming Pie."

"It's hard to live up to the Beatles," he said in a 2013 interview. "When Wings toured they got slated. Even Dad found it hard living up to the Beatles. I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly. I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready. I don't want to sit around. I want to earn my own living."

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, has also built a successful musical career starting with early contributions to his mother's albums. He was a member of the alternative rock band Cibo Matto and made his solo debut with the album "Into the Sun" in 1998, which featured contributions from Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.

Over the years, Sean Ono Lennon has worked with a range of artists including Albert Hammond Jr, Soulfly, Mark Ronson, and Jurassic 5. In addition to his solo projects, he has also ventured into film scoring.