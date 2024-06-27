WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paris hilton | youth care | congress | abuse

Paris Hilton Testifies to Congress About Childhood Abuse

Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:51 AM EDT

Reality TV star Paris Hilton called for greater federal oversight of youth care programs at a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday as she described her traumatic experience in youth care facilities.

Hilton, 43, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, has spoken publicly about the emotional and physical abuse she endured when she was placed in residential youth treatment facilities as a teen.

In remarks to the committee on Wednesday, she described being taken from her bed in the middle of the night at age 16 and transported across state lines to a residential facility where she experienced physical and sexual abuse.

"This $23 billion industry sees this population (of vulnerable children) as dollar signs and operates without meaningful oversight," she said.

"There's no education in these places, there's mold and blood on the walls," she added in response to lawmaker questions. "It's horrifying what these places are like. They're worse than some dog kennels."

Hilton said private equity firms that have taken a greater stake in the industry in recent years focus on maximizing profits, prompting them to hire unqualified workers.

"They're caring more about profit than the safety of children," she said.

Hilton first described her experience at a Utah facility - which she said has left her with post-traumatic stress disorder that she continues to suffer from - in 2021, and has been a vocal advocate for greater oversight of the system.

"These programs promised 'healing, growth, and support,' but instead did not allow me to speak, move freely, or even look out of a window for two years," Hilton told the committee. "My parents were completely deceived - lied to and manipulated by this for-profit industry - so you can only imagine the experience for youth who don't have anyone checking in on them."

Several lawmakers agreed that more federal oversight was necessary.

"We must always be concerned about fraud and guard against Wall Street vultures snatching public funds to line their pockets," Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell said. "We cannot allow the private equity octopus to reach its tentacles into child services." 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Reality TV star Paris Hilton called for greater federal oversight of youth care programs at a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday as she described her traumatic experience in youth care facilities. Hilton, 43, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels...
paris hilton, youth care, congress, abuse
350
2024-51-27
Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved