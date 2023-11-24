Paris Hilton Reveals Birth of Second Child

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her second child.

Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving, Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum have welcomed a daughter, London. The post featured a photo of a pink Peter Pan collared baby shirt with the name London stitched on the front.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Hilton captioned the photo.

A rep confirmed London's birth via surrogate in a statement Friday to the Associated Press.

In January this year, Hilton revealed on Instagram that she and Reum welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn's hand, along with a blue heart emoji.

Hilton confirmed in a statement to People at the time that Phoenix was welcomed via a surrogate, saying that it had always been a dream of hers to be a mother, adding that she was so happy she and Reum "found each other."

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she added.

Hilton and Reum exchanged wedding vows in November, 2021. She later revealed to People that they began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the outlet. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Paris added that she and Reum wanted to give themselves time alone together before growing their family.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."