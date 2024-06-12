Oasis Reunion Rumors Surge After Reserved Seat for Noel at Liam's Show

Rumors of an Oasis reunion have intensified after a seat reserved for Noel Gallagher was spotted at his brother Liam Gallagher's show.

A fan noticed the sign with Noel's name on an empty seat in the reserved hospitality box for Liam's show at the O2 Academy in London on Tuesday.

"I'm in a hospitality box at #LiamGallagher and I've just seen this on a seat in front of mine," a fan wrote alongside a photo of the sign on social media, which led to speculation about a reconciliation between the feuding brothers.

However, a source close to Liam's team told The Independent that the reserved sign was likely "someone in hospitality having a wind-up" because the rocker had nothing to do with it.

Oasis split up in 2009 amid a bitter feud between the brothers, which has been ongoing through the years.

Last October, Liam announced a solo tour across the UK and Ireland to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album "Definitely Maybe" and while he reportedly reached out to Noel about a possible reunion, Noel has ignored his brother, The Independent reported. In March, Liam said, "All my [expletive] olive branches have gone."

Earlier in his tour, Liam shared with the crowd in Cardiff that Noel was being elusive.

Introducing "Half The World Away," he said, "Right, then. So I'm gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who's still playing hard to get, but that's all right," according to the Manchester Evening News.

"But word on the street was he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop. One of those Thorntons ... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?" he added.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Athletic, Noel spoke about how a large portion of Oasis' audience came from the football crowd.

"Oasis inspired that kind of feeling because of a lot of different things — the music, the attitude, that kind of thing — but predominantly because the people who came to see us saw themselves in us, and vice versa," he said. "That has never gone away."

He went on to cryptically claim that he could "make one phone call this afternoon and the world would come to an end. And it's never going to go away."