Nicole Richie's Hair Catches Fire at Her Birthday Party

Nicole Richie will not be forgetting her 40th birthday party anytime soon.

The former reality TV star accidentally set her hair on fire at the celebratory event on Tuesday and she had footage to prove it. In a video shared to her Instagram, Nicole is seen blowing candles out on her cake but as she does so, her hair tumbles over her shoulders and immediately sets alight. She then screams as she tries to put the fire out. The video comes to an abrupt stop but it appears there were no injuries and minimal damage.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes from friends and family flooded social media. Nicole's father, the legendary Lionel Richie, shared several throwback photos of his daughter on Instagram with a caption that read, "It’s showtime !! @nicolerichie You have been rainbows and butterflies your whole life … but you will always be my little girl, no matter how many birthdays we celebrate!!"

Nicole's husband, Joel Madden from the rock band Good Charlotte, also marked her birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Nicole. You’ve made love feel timeless I’ve forgotten how old we are," he captioned a series of photos of Nicole.

Nicole and Madden have been married since 2010 and they share two children — daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 12. In an interview with Us Weekly, Nicole spoke about how they had lasted so long together.

"I don’t know if there’s a secret to it, other than we love to laugh and have fun," she said. "It’s nice doing the journey of life together. Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live."

