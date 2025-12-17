Reiner Siblings: 'Unimaginable Pain' Over Parents' Deaths

The siblings of Nick Reiner described their family's "unimaginable pain" Wednesday as Reiner briefly appeared in court on two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents, actor-director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick Reiner, 32, was scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court, where he was expected to enter a plea.

His attorney, Alan Jackson, told the court it was "too early" for a plea, and the arraignment was postponed by agreement of both sides until Jan. 7.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead inside their Brentwood home over the weekend.

Dominic Choi, assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, told the city's police commission that the bodies were discovered in the master bedroom of the residence.

Choi said information developed during the early stages of the investigation led detectives to identify Nick Reiner, the couple's younger son, as a person of interest before his arrest Sunday night.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Tuesday that the case would be handled by prosecutors Habib Balian and Jonathan Chung, both veteran trial lawyers with experience in complex homicide cases.

"They will bring their decades of experience to holding this murderer accountable," Hochman said at a news conference.

As the criminal case moved forward, Nick Reiner's siblings, Jake Reiner, 34, and Romy Reiner, 27, spoke publicly for the first time since their parents were killed.

In a statement released Wednesday, they described the deaths as "horrific and devastating" and asked that speculation surrounding the case be "tempered with compassion and humanity."

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," the siblings said in the statement. They also asked for respect and privacy as the investigation continues.

Rob Reiner was a prominent actor and director whose career spanned decades, including work on "All in the Family" and films such as "When Harry Met Sally," "The Princess Bride," and "This Is Spinal Tap."

Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer and producer.

Authorities have not discussed a motive or detailed evidence in the case, citing the ongoing investigation. Nick Reiner remains in custody as prosecutors prepare for the delayed arraignment.

If convicted, the charges carry the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The district attorney's office has not said whether it will seek the death penalty.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.