Ex-NFL Player Hillis in ICU After Saving Kids From Drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after saving his children from drowning in a swimming accident, it is being reported.

Peyton Hillis' uncle, Greg Hillis, confirmed the news to TMZ, saying that the 36-year-old former University of Arkansas star remains in the intensive care unit for treatment of his lungs and kidneys. Both children — Hillis' son, Orry, and his younger daughter — are said to be safe.

The Daily Mail has reported that the incident took place at a Pensacola, Florida, beach and that Peyton was in critical condition and unconscious Thursday after being airlifted to a local hospital.

According to information verified on Twitter by Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton is still on a vent. His lungs and other organs "are still recovering." Greg said his condition is improving.

"I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Greg wrote in a Facebook post cited by the New York Post. "He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving."

Peyton's seven-year NFL career spanned from 2008-14 and included stints with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants after being drafted out of Arkansas by Denver in the seventh round.

He is best known for his time in Cleveland, where he rushed for 1,177 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 2010.

After retiring from the NFL upon doctor's suggestions due to a history of concussions, Peyton opened up about his decision with Bleacher Report, saying that it eventually "got too hard" for him to want to continue playing.

"I didn't care as much anymore, I didn't care to work at it," he said. "Football brought me down. I still love the game, and I still have a lot of friends in the game, but as far as NFL football goes, my heart's just not in it anymore."

Upon his retirement, Peyton turned his attention to acting, making his film debut in the 2021 horror movie "The Hunting," which saw him star alongside Angela Cole.