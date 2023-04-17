Netflix Delays 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Amid Technical Issues

Netflix was forced to delay its highly anticipated live reunion for the Season Four cast of "Love Is Blind" Sunday due to a technical issue.

The hit reality dating show, which was set to be the second live show in Netflix's history, was set to start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday but minutes after its scheduled start time, Netflix tweeted, "Love is … late. #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!" according to CNN, which noted that subscribers trying to access the stream were met with a screen that said, "It's almost time! The live event will start soon."

Minutes later, the streaming service posted a follow-up tweet promising the show would be "worth the wait."

However, eventually Netflix announced that it would be taping the show for streaming and it would be available globally at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted in a statement. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Frustrated viewers called for Netflix to lower its subscription prices. Others demanded one-month refunds and some suggested Netflix go back to shipping DVDs, which was "more your speed."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also called out the streaming service on Twitter.

"Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her," she wrote.

Several brands meanwhile, hopped onto social media to make fun of the ordeal, including Blockbuster, the bankrupt former video store.

"Remember renting vhs from us. You could start it on time no problem … This is what we get," the company tweeted.

"Did ya'll lose the remote or what," added Tile, a company that sells trackers to help customers find their keys, wallet, phone and other items. "We'll send you a Tile bestie."

The only live show to air on Netflix was the standup special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," which streamed without a hitch on March 4.