Natalie Portman's 'Lady in the Lake' Production Halted After Shooting Threats

Production for "Lady in the Lake," an Apple+ series starring Natalie Portman, has been halted after producers received extortion threats from several Baltimore locals.

The incident took place Friday afternoon in the downtown area when a group of people approached producers and threatened to shoot them if they did not stop filming, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told Deadline.

They then assured that no violence would take place if an unspecified amount of money was paid to them.

Local news outlet The Baltimore Banner reported that the gang, alleged drug dealers, attempted to extort $50,000 from the crew. They declined and producers decided to halt filming and seek a new location.

The studio behind the series, Endeavor Content, confirmed the incident in a statement to Deadline Sunday.

"Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production 'Lady in the Lake,' prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location," the statement read.

"We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," the statement continued. "Production will resume with increased security measures going forward.”

Endeavor Content added that it was "a privilege" filming in Baltimore, and "working with its vibrant community across many areas."

"Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities," the statement added.

"Lady in the Lake" is set in Baltimore in the 1960s and follows a housewife turned investigative journalist, played by Portman, as she probes an unsolved murder.

"That sets her on a collision course with a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda," according to a production description.