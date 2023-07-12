Naomi Osaka Gives Birth to First Child

Naomi Osaka is a mom.

The 25-year-old tennis superstar and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, have welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Both Osaka and the baby "are doing well," a source further revealed to People magazine.

Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media with a carousel of photos, including a sonogram. She captioned the post, "Can't wait to get back on the court, but here's a little life update for 2023."

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion also reflected on her next chapter.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," Osaka continued.

Vowing to get back to tennis after welcoming her daughter, Osaka added, "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka has not played a full match since her first-round loss at the U.S. Open, ESPN reported, noting that she played in just 11 tournaments in 2021 and has not won a title since the 2021 Australian Open.

Osaka famously withdrew from the 2021 French Open to focus on her mental health after she received a $15,000 fine for not attending a press conference to talk to the media after she won a match. She has since been open about her struggles, disclosing that she "suffered long bouts of depression" since capturing her breakthrough title at the 2018 U.S. Open, the Guardian reported.