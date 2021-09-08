Naked Woman Drove Golf Cart Through Armed Standoff

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she drove a golf cart naked into a crime scene where police were in a tense standoff with an armed suspect in Florida.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to FOX 13. The woman, identified as Jessica Smith from Boston, charged past several Pinellas County sheriff’s office vehicles parked around the crime scene and right into the area where authorities were confronting 18-year-old Myles Abbott, who had his firearm aimed at them in what turned into a six-hour standoff, the report said.

Smith also ignored their commands to leave the scene and refused to get out of the golf cart. According to an affidavit, her "actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at." Deputies said they were eventually able to get Smith out of the golf cart. They then handcuffed her and escorted her away.

Smith had "a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude," the affidavit states.

Smith was charged with resisting an officer without violence, according to WFLA. Abbott meanwhile was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly fired a gun at people in the area, ran from responding deputies and climbed onto the roof of the house where the standoff occurred, according to Fox News.

He also faced a warrant for vehicular homicide and weapons charges. Two other suspects, 18 and 16 years old, who were spotted with Abbott, were also arrested, according to the report.