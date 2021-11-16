Morgan Wallen Announces First Tour Since Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen has announced his first tour since falling from grace after using a racial slur during a drunken night out earlier this year. Taking to Twitter Monday, the country music star, who has been shunned in the music industry, announced that he will be performing in 46 cities across the U.S. in a tour that will last several months next year.

"The Dangerous Tour" will kick off on Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, and wrap up on Sept. 24 at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Wallen first came under fire in February when video surfaced of him using the n-word. He was subsequently yanked from radio, dropped from his record label, and barred from several music awards shows including the Academy of Country Music Awards, which ruled him ineligible; the CMAs; and the Billboard Music Awards, which banned him from attendance.

In an apology video posted on Instagram shortly after the video went viral, Wallen said he was on a 72-hour bender when he used the racial slur.

"The video you saw was me on hour 72 of a bender, and that's not something I'm proud of either," he admitted. "Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and continue to apologize because you got caught, and that's not what I wanted to do."

Wallen explained that he had met with leaders from various Black organizations to engage in "some very real and honest conversations." He admitted to being "nervous" to hold such conversations because of his past behavior.

"They had every right to step on my neck … to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite. They offered me grace and also paired that with an offer to learn and grow," he continued. "That kindness really inspired me to dig deeper on how to do something about this."

Wallen added that there was "no reason to downplay" his behavior, adding that he was "carefully choosing" his "next steps in repair."

Following the scandal, it appeared as if Wallen's career might be over but instead he continued to dominate the charts and receive widespread support from his fans.

"The time of my return is solely on me and the work I put in," he said, and yet sales for his second album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," increased dramatically amid the scandal. Wallen explained in a July interview with "Good Morning America" that the album was already doing well before the incident, but his team noticed a spike in sales after it occurred.

"So we tried to calculate what the number of — how much it actually spiked from this incident," he said. "We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations — BMAC being the first one," he said.

The BMAC — Black Music Action Coalition — is an organization dedicated to eradicating racism.

However, in September, Rolling Stone magazine ran a report stating that Wallen had only donated one-third of the pledged amount. In a statement to the outlet, Seth England, who is the CEO of Wallen’s label Big Loud, said that the $500,000 included "$100,000 earmarked and promised for further donations by year end locally."

England also claimed that Big Loud had allocated $100,000 to an outfit called "Rock Against Racism" as well as "$300,000 to BMAC and other Black leaders' organizations of choice." BMAC however insisted it ultimately only received $165,000.