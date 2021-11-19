Model's Body Found Outside Hospital, Family Says She Was Drugged and Dumped

The family of a 24-year-old model whose body was discovered outside a Los-Angeles based hospital suspects she may have been drugged and then dumped.

Christy Giles' body was left on the sidewalk of a Culver City hospital, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was last seen alive with her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 12 hours prior, on Nov. 12, according to Fox News.

The women were attending a warehouse party before moving on to a club near East Los Angeles. At some point Cabrales-Arzola met a man who was reportedly meant to accompany them to a party in Hollywood Hills.

"Her friends were expecting her to arrive there but for some reason they ended up at this guy's house, and they never left alive," Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told Fox News.

Giles' lifeless body was found outside the hospital in Culver City while Cabrales-Arzola was taken to another hospital in Los Angeles. Giles’ family claims that three men dressed in black and wearing masks had dumped her on the street.

They were allegedly traveling in a vehicle with no license plate. Cilliers meanwhile alleges the car that dropped Giles off, then took Cabrales-Arzola to another Los Angeles hospital, was registered to the person who lived at the house where the two women had gone to.

A GoFundMe page that was set up by a friend named Carly Amos to raise money to pay for a private investigator, as well as funeral and memorial costs, says Cabrales-Arzola is in critical condition and "fighting for her life."

"This story is by no means unique. Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them and Christy and Hilda, is they survived," Carly Amos wrote.

While inside the home where the women were allegedly drugged, Giles texted Cabrales-Arzola: "Let's get out of here. Let's leave," Cilliers said. Cabrales-Arzola replied that she was calling an Uber.

"That was the last time Christy read or sent a text message," he said. "Somebody else had text messaged her that was expecting to see her at an after-party a few minutes later ... and that message was never read. My wife keeps her read receipts on so we know for a fact that message didn't get read."

Cilliers said heroin was found in Giles' system but insisted she would never take the drug voluntarily.

"One-hundred percent they were drugged," he noted.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a woman was dropped off at a hospital and pronounced dead but did not disclose further details.