'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown to Take Action Against TikToker Over Sex Claims

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown's team is ready to take action against a TikToker who alluded to engaging in sexual acts with the 17-year-old actress.

A rep for Brown released a statement to TMZ slamming Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic, 21, for making remarks on social media that were "dishonest" as well as "irresponsible, offensive and hateful."

"Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all," the rep said.

Ecimovic drew widespread criticism after alleging in an Instagram live video on Monday that he "groomed" Brown and engaged in sexual acts with her while also passing other crude comments.

Ecimovic went on to claim that he had lived with the Netflix star for eight months and that her parents "knew about everything" according to Page Six. Then, on Wednesday, Ecimovic offered a lengthy apology on TikTok, explaining that he was drunk when he made the remarks, which were in response to negative comments he was receiving from his followers.

"It shouldn’t have happened in the first place. That was a stupid idea on my part to think it would be okay to continue, to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments," he said.

"After seeing, hearing what people were saying to me when they don’t know about anything, like ever, it was getting more and more irritated. The alcohol, I became more careless and I said stuff that shouldn’t have been said."

As a result, Ecimovic said his natural instinct was to "make it worse" and "antagonize."

"The livestream, I’m sorry for it. I’m not proud at all of how I spoke. It sounded immature, looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends," he added. "I should have ended it the moment it got bad. I said what I said and I can’t take that back. I just want you to know that I’m not okay with what I said."

TMZ reached out to L.A. law enforcement regarding the ordeal but there are reportedly no investigations open concerning Ecimovic. Brown meanwhile is currently in a relationship with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi.

