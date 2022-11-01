Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to 'Stranger Things' Fan Theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has addressed a popular fan theory about the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.

The actor, who famously plays psychokinetic Eleven in the hit series, spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday about the speculation surrounding the supposed return of fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the upcoming season.

The beloved character died when the evil Vecna demon invaded their fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, but fans have theorized that he will return in Season 5 as a corrupted second-in-command to Vecna.

Brown did not divulge many details, but admitted it was "a good fan theory." She also addressed the controversial death of Billy (Dacre Montgomery) — the older brother of Max (Sadie Sink).

"Yeah, it sucks sometimes," she said. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in Season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Brown admitted she doesn’t know as much about the show's plotlines as fans may think, as the Duffer brothers were tight-lipped showrunners.

"I really don't know," Brown insisted. "People say, 'Oh, you can't say too much, like don't spoil it.' I'm like, 'Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don't know anything.'"

She continued, "They don't tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I'm gonna spill the deets."

Also during the interview, Brown spoke about her experience working with "Enola Holmes 2" co-star, Henry Cavill, a.k.a. Sherlock Holmes.

"It was really nice," Brown said when asked about working with Cavill on the sequel. "Just to be able to be with him again, and work alongside him. He's really talented. And to be able to be around him again — he's such a seasoned actor, he's so wise, and for me to be able to watch that, and work with that every day, has been a dream come true."