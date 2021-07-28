Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say They Don't Bathe Their Kids Everyday

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are pretty relaxed when it comes to bathing their children.

During an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the couple admitted they do not believe in washing with soap every day and only cleaned their kids, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, when they could "see the dirt on them," according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

The topic came about while discussing with co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman whether or not to use soap every day.

"I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?" Padman asked after Shepard said she should "not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day."

In response, Kunis pointed out that she did not have water growing up as a child and did not shower daily.

"But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," the actress continued. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Shepard pointed out that his wife, Kristen Bell, stopped bathing their own daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, when the two got older.

"That's how we feel about our children," Kunis said.

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher added.

Speaking about their own cleaning habits, Kunis and Kutcher said they both did not use soap on their entire bodies every day.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Kunis and Kutcher revealed their relationship in the spring of 2011 and were engaged in February, according to Us Weekly. The next month, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child.

Kunis ended an eight-year relationship with former child star Macaulay Culkin in January 2011. Kutcher's marriage to actress Demi Moore meanwhile ended in December 2012, but was not finalized until November 2013, clearing the way for him to marry Kunis, who he first met when both were costars on the Fox series "That '70s Show."

Last year Kunis spoke about marrying Kutcher while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show."

"We started dating with the idea we were both never going to get married," she said, according to People. "A year later we were like, 'Tomorrow let’s [get married]."

It took years for the couple to finally connect, but Kunis said she believed everything happened the way it did because they needed time to grow first as individuals.

"We would never be together based on the people that we used to be," she added.

